All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 307 E Yampa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
307 E Yampa St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

307 E Yampa St

307 East Yampa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

307 East Yampa Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Historic 4 BR/2 bath Victorian Home in CC - Property Id: 301752

Historic 4 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian single family home just a block from Colorado College! House has newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, two outside storage sheds, and second floor washer/dryer included. 1 BR/1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen on main level; 3 BR/1 bath and washer/dryer on second floor. Tons of antique touches with modern upgrades, including high-end tankless water heater.

Looking to rent as one unit, with sub-leases authorized upon approval from landlord. Entire home $2,500/mo plus security deposit, renter pays own utilities/trash.

Available for move in late July/early August. If renters are college students, a parent or legal guardian must also co-sign lease. Consideration will be made to individual room rentals for $800/mo, plus $1,000 security deposit. Contact landlord for more information.

No smoking, small pets-negotiable.

Showings available starting mid-July due to current tenant occupancy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301752
Property Id 301752

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E Yampa St have any available units?
307 E Yampa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 E Yampa St have?
Some of 307 E Yampa St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E Yampa St currently offering any rent specials?
307 E Yampa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E Yampa St pet-friendly?
No, 307 E Yampa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 307 E Yampa St offer parking?
No, 307 E Yampa St does not offer parking.
Does 307 E Yampa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 E Yampa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E Yampa St have a pool?
No, 307 E Yampa St does not have a pool.
Does 307 E Yampa St have accessible units?
No, 307 E Yampa St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E Yampa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 E Yampa St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College