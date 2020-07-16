307 E Yampa St

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Historic 4 BR/2 bath Victorian Home in CC - Property Id: 301752
Historic 4 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian single family home just a block from Colorado College! House has newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, two outside storage sheds, and second floor washer/dryer included. 1 BR/1 bath, Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen on main level; 3 BR/1 bath and washer/dryer on second floor. Tons of antique touches with modern upgrades, including high-end tankless water heater.
Looking to rent as one unit, with sub-leases authorized upon approval from landlord. Entire home $2,500/mo plus security deposit, renter pays own utilities/trash.
Available for move in late July/early August. If renters are college students, a parent or legal guardian must also co-sign lease. Consideration will be made to individual room rentals for $800/mo, plus $1,000 security deposit. Contact landlord for more information.
No smoking, small pets-negotiable.
Showings available starting mid-July due to current tenant occupancy.
(RLNE5860909)