Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2756 Scotchbroom Point

2756 Scotchbroom Point · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1761318
Location

2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1292 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.

Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own bathroom and ceiling fan. Laundry located between the two bedrooms on the upper level, washer, and dryer included!

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 6/8/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have any available units?
2756 Scotchbroom Point has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2756 Scotchbroom Point currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Scotchbroom Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Scotchbroom Point pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point offer parking?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point does not offer parking.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2756 Scotchbroom Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have a pool?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have accessible units?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2756 Scotchbroom Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 2756 Scotchbroom Point does not have units with air conditioning.
