2756 Scotchbroom Point

DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416.



Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own bathroom and ceiling fan. Laundry located between the two bedrooms on the upper level, washer, and dryer included!



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 6/8/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.