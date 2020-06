Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace some paid utils

Nice upper level unit. Bullnose corners, gas log fireplace, large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Both bedrooms are spacious and have ceilings fans. Master bedroom has its own full bath plus a 2nd full bath off the hall. Over-sized garage with opener. Water, sewer and trash included will be collected with rent. Deck is a great place to relax in the summer.