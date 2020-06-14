All apartments in Colorado Springs
2529 Lelaray Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:10 PM

2529 Lelaray Street

2529 Lelaray Street · (719) 435-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2529 Lelaray Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Divine Redeemer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Lelaray Street have any available units?
2529 Lelaray Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2529 Lelaray Street currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Lelaray Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Lelaray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Lelaray Street is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street offer parking?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not offer parking.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street have a pool?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street have accessible units?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Lelaray Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 Lelaray Street does not have units with air conditioning.
