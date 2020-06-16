2343 Silent Rain Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful rancher on the North West side of Colorado Springs. Very quiet and desirable neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700+ Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. All Hardwood floors on the main level with a main level master bedroom. This home will not last long!



Presented by:

Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.