Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2343 Silent Rain Dr

2343 Silent Rain Drive · (719) 249-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2343 Silent Rain Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Oak Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful rancher on the North West side of Colorado Springs. Very quiet and desirable neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1700+ Sq Ft 2 Car Garage. All Hardwood floors on the main level with a main level master bedroom. This home will not last long!

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have any available units?
2343 Silent Rain Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have?
Some of 2343 Silent Rain Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Silent Rain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Silent Rain Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Silent Rain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 Silent Rain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Silent Rain Dr does offer parking.
Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 Silent Rain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have a pool?
No, 2343 Silent Rain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2343 Silent Rain Dr has accessible units.
Does 2343 Silent Rain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 Silent Rain Dr has units with dishwashers.
