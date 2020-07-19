All apartments in Colorado Springs
2140 Picket Place

Location

2140 Picket Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Garden Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2140 Picket Place · Avail. Aug 5

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2529 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
2140 Picket Place Available 08/05/20 Unique 4 Bedroom in Garden Ranch! - Welcome home!
* Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom nestled in the desirable Garden Ranch
* Mature trees and charming curb appeal invite you inside
* As you enter, you are greeted with a spacious bright and open living area!
* Eat-in kitchen area boasting all appliances, pantry area, look-out window and dining area.
* Dining area walks out to large wood deck
* Three bedrooms conveniently located on the main level
* Master bedroom w/ adjoining master bathroom and large walk-in closet
* Lower level family room w/ wood burning fireplace
* Finished basement area would make ideal rec room, hobby room or craft room
* Fully fenced backyard w/ lots of mature trees
* Sorry, no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3353510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2140 Picket Place have any available units?
2140 Picket Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2140 Picket Place currently offering any rent specials?
2140 Picket Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2140 Picket Place pet-friendly?
No, 2140 Picket Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2140 Picket Place offer parking?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not offer parking.
Does 2140 Picket Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2140 Picket Place have a pool?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not have a pool.
Does 2140 Picket Place have accessible units?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2140 Picket Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2140 Picket Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2140 Picket Place does not have units with air conditioning.
