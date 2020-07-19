Amenities
2140 Picket Place Available 08/05/20 Unique 4 Bedroom in Garden Ranch! - Welcome home!
* Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom nestled in the desirable Garden Ranch
* Mature trees and charming curb appeal invite you inside
* As you enter, you are greeted with a spacious bright and open living area!
* Eat-in kitchen area boasting all appliances, pantry area, look-out window and dining area.
* Dining area walks out to large wood deck
* Three bedrooms conveniently located on the main level
* Master bedroom w/ adjoining master bathroom and large walk-in closet
* Lower level family room w/ wood burning fireplace
* Finished basement area would make ideal rec room, hobby room or craft room
* Fully fenced backyard w/ lots of mature trees
* Sorry, no pets
(RLNE3353510)