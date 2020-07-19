Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

2140 Picket Place Available 08/05/20 Unique 4 Bedroom in Garden Ranch! - Welcome home!

* Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom nestled in the desirable Garden Ranch

* Mature trees and charming curb appeal invite you inside

* As you enter, you are greeted with a spacious bright and open living area!

* Eat-in kitchen area boasting all appliances, pantry area, look-out window and dining area.

* Dining area walks out to large wood deck

* Three bedrooms conveniently located on the main level

* Master bedroom w/ adjoining master bathroom and large walk-in closet

* Lower level family room w/ wood burning fireplace

* Finished basement area would make ideal rec room, hobby room or craft room

* Fully fenced backyard w/ lots of mature trees

* Sorry, no pets



