2057 Creekridge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2057 Creekridge

2057 Creekridge Pt · (719) 999-5665
Location

2057 Creekridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Pikes Peak Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2057 Creekridge · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Rental Terms:
Available: 06/08/20
Rent: $1,400.
Application Fee: $40.00 per person
Security Deposit: $1,400..
No Pets

Minimum Credit Score of 600 and income of tenant(s) must be three times the rent.

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Remodeled Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Counter-Tops, & New Cabinets. Spacious Living Room.
NO PETS ALLOWED

Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
For More Information and details to Help Make Your Decision Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online

Spring Water Management, LLC
www.springwatermgmt.com

WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2339308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Creekridge have any available units?
2057 Creekridge has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2057 Creekridge have?
Some of 2057 Creekridge's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Creekridge currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Creekridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Creekridge pet-friendly?
No, 2057 Creekridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2057 Creekridge offer parking?
No, 2057 Creekridge does not offer parking.
Does 2057 Creekridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2057 Creekridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Creekridge have a pool?
No, 2057 Creekridge does not have a pool.
Does 2057 Creekridge have accessible units?
No, 2057 Creekridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Creekridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Creekridge does not have units with dishwashers.
