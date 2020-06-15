2057 Creekridge

Amenities
Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Rental Terms:
Available: 06/08/20
Rent: $1,400.
Application Fee: $40.00 per person
Security Deposit: $1,400..
No Pets
Minimum Credit Score of 600 and income of tenant(s) must be three times the rent.
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Remodeled Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Counter-Tops, & New Cabinets. Spacious Living Room.
NO PETS ALLOWED
Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing.
PLEASE BE AWARE OF SCAMS AND DUPLICATE LISTINGS!
For More Information and details to Help Make Your Decision Please Visit Our Website To See Other Rental Properties That Are Available & To Apply Online
Spring Water Management, LLC
www.springwatermgmt.com
WWW.SPRINGWATERMGMT.COM
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2339308)