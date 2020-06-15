2057 Creekridge

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Pristine 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Rental Terms:

Available: 06/08/20

Rent: $1,400.

Application Fee: $40.00 per person

Security Deposit: $1,400..

Minimum Credit Score of 600 and income of tenant(s) must be three times the rent.



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Remodeled Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Counter-Tops, & New Cabinets. Spacious Living Room.

Showings will be available Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. Email bm@springwaterco.com or text 856-281-2861 to schedule a showing.



Spring Water Management, LLC

www.springwatermgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2339308)