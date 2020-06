Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

1923 Giltshire Drive - This is a shabby chic condo that screams personality!! Main level has a half bath, living room and kitchen w/ balcony off dining area. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs, both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and skylights. Basement has the washer & dryer connections, half bath and 1 bedroom. It also has a room that could be used as a bedroom, study/office or family room! Rent includes trash, water & sewer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5768443)