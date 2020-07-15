1511 Yuma Street

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bath remodeled unit is available for rent. Many newer features including New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Bathroom and kitchen fixtures, Single Basin Sink, bathroom sinks and counters and Hardware. Rooms are extremely spacious with closets/ storage galore! Pantry, coat closet, linen closet, and storage closet. There is no yard, no fenced area. No animals permitted due to layout of the lot, lack of amenities to secure an animal, and shared building has other tenants with severe allergies.