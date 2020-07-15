All apartments in Colorado Springs
1511 Yuma Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1511 Yuma Street

1511 Yuma Street · (303) 990-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Divine Redeemer

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom 1 bath remodeled unit is available for rent. Many newer features including New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Bathroom and kitchen fixtures, Single Basin Sink, bathroom sinks and counters and Hardware. Rooms are extremely spacious with closets/ storage galore! Pantry, coat closet, linen closet, and storage closet. There is no yard, no fenced area. No animals permitted due to layout of the lot, lack of amenities to secure an animal, and shared building has other tenants with severe allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Yuma Street have any available units?
1511 Yuma Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 1511 Yuma Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Yuma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Yuma Street pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Yuma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1511 Yuma Street offer parking?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not offer parking.
Does 1511 Yuma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Yuma Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Yuma Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Yuma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Yuma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Yuma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
