Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:12 AM

1412 Tappan Circle - 1

1412 Tappan Cir · (719) 309-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 Tappan Cir, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=75VLXQbztLx

During Covid-19 crisis, we are not allowing in-person showings until current tenant moves out on 6/30/2020.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath lower unit duplex now available. Functional layout with 1000 SqFt of space. Sunny bedrooms, large Living Room, and and Eat In Kitchen with brand new flooring. Appliances stay including BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER.
Located between Palmer Park and Galley. Easy commute to Fort Carson and I25. Minutes from Schools and Shopping Centers! Open backyard is shared with neighbor. Detached Garage. Tenant pays utilities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis (restrictions, limits, fees and additional deposits will apply). No Smoking and No Marijuana or other drug use. Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have any available units?
1412 Tappan Circle - 1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have?
Some of 1412 Tappan Circle - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Tappan Circle - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Tappan Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
