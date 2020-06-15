1412 Tappan Circle - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=75VLXQbztLx



During Covid-19 crisis, we are not allowing in-person showings until current tenant moves out on 6/30/2020.



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath lower unit duplex now available. Functional layout with 1000 SqFt of space. Sunny bedrooms, large Living Room, and and Eat In Kitchen with brand new flooring. Appliances stay including BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER.

Located between Palmer Park and Galley. Easy commute to Fort Carson and I25. Minutes from Schools and Shopping Centers! Open backyard is shared with neighbor. Detached Garage. Tenant pays utilities. Pets are considered on a case by case basis (restrictions, limits, fees and additional deposits will apply). No Smoking and No Marijuana or other drug use. Section 8 housing is unavailable.