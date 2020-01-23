All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 127 Wood Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
127 Wood Terrace Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:30 AM

127 Wood Terrace Drive

127 Wood Terrace Drive · (719) 749-1688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

127 Wood Terrace Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 6

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!

Wake up in one of Colorado Spring's quietest and most stately neighborhoods. This lovely mid-century home in the famed historic Old North End is lavishly decorated and has lots of entertainment choices including enough TVs for the game, HGTV, and Paw Patrol to run at the same time! Play Ping Pong and board games with the family, get creative with building toys for kids, and head out to the wonderful private back yard to run around, throw the ball, or just relax with a cocktail and have an unhurried conversation. You'll enjoy plenty of space and comfort inside and out.

Upstairs: Master Bedroom with King and en suite 3/4 bath, Second bedroom with a Queen bed, and a Third bedroom with 2 Twins. Hall bath features a tub/shower combo.

Main floor: Skylights and large windows let in natural light that compliments thoughtful architectural details and gorgeous interior design. The kitchen boasts spacious counters and an open floor plan so you can prepare a meal and be present to your humans at the same time! There's even a view of the television from the kitchen so you can make more popcorn and not miss the movie. French doors lead out to the deck in the yard lined with trees.

Basement: Turn up the competition at the ping pong table, or take it down a notch with some board games, or take it down two notches and curl up in the super deep comfortable couch and binge watch Netflix on a lazy Sunday. Washer and Dryer are for your use and do not require coins; please bring your own detergent/dryer sheets.
Square Footage: 2368

*Note-the fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Please enjoy the warm glow of the flickering LED candles!

In Walking Distance:
- Miles of walking/running/biking trails on the Santa Fe Trail along Fountain Creek (steps from the house)
- Colorado College
- HAS Demonstration Gardens
- Monument Valley pool (day passes available for purchase onsite)
- Fine Arts Center
- Honnen Ice Arena
- Money Museum
- Coaltrain liquors, 7-11

In Driving Distance (or for some of you, intrepid walking distance):
6 minutes (1.3 miles) to Downtown
6 minutes (1.4 miles) to Penrose Hospital
4 minutes (1.5 miles) to Lincoln Center (microbrews, restaurants and food trucks, coffee shop, smoothies, barber, crossfit gym, etc)

Driving Time (and distance) to Noteworthy Landmarks:
8 min (2.8 miles) to Olympic Training Center
11 min (4.3 miles) to Garden of the Gods
11 min (8.5 miles) to US Air Force Academy
13 min (6.3 miles) to the Broadmoor
14 min (6.1 miles) to Manitou Springs
19 min (10 miles) to the Pikes Peak Highway
19 min (11.3 miles) to Fort Carson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have any available units?
127 Wood Terrace Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have?
Some of 127 Wood Terrace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Wood Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Wood Terrace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Wood Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Wood Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Wood Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Wood Terrace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 Wood Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Wood Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Wood Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Wood Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 Wood Terrace Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity