127 Wood Terrace Drive

Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required. Includes utilities, snow removal, and MONTHLY CLEANING!



Wake up in one of Colorado Spring's quietest and most stately neighborhoods. This lovely mid-century home in the famed historic Old North End is lavishly decorated and has lots of entertainment choices including enough TVs for the game, HGTV, and Paw Patrol to run at the same time! Play Ping Pong and board games with the family, get creative with building toys for kids, and head out to the wonderful private back yard to run around, throw the ball, or just relax with a cocktail and have an unhurried conversation. You'll enjoy plenty of space and comfort inside and out.



Upstairs: Master Bedroom with King and en suite 3/4 bath, Second bedroom with a Queen bed, and a Third bedroom with 2 Twins. Hall bath features a tub/shower combo.



Main floor: Skylights and large windows let in natural light that compliments thoughtful architectural details and gorgeous interior design. The kitchen boasts spacious counters and an open floor plan so you can prepare a meal and be present to your humans at the same time! There's even a view of the television from the kitchen so you can make more popcorn and not miss the movie. French doors lead out to the deck in the yard lined with trees.



Basement: Turn up the competition at the ping pong table, or take it down a notch with some board games, or take it down two notches and curl up in the super deep comfortable couch and binge watch Netflix on a lazy Sunday. Washer and Dryer are for your use and do not require coins; please bring your own detergent/dryer sheets.

Square Footage: 2368



*Note-the fireplace is for decorative purposes only. Please enjoy the warm glow of the flickering LED candles!



In Walking Distance:

- Miles of walking/running/biking trails on the Santa Fe Trail along Fountain Creek (steps from the house)

- Colorado College

- HAS Demonstration Gardens

- Monument Valley pool (day passes available for purchase onsite)

- Fine Arts Center

- Honnen Ice Arena

- Money Museum

- Coaltrain liquors, 7-11



In Driving Distance (or for some of you, intrepid walking distance):

6 minutes (1.3 miles) to Downtown

6 minutes (1.4 miles) to Penrose Hospital

4 minutes (1.5 miles) to Lincoln Center (microbrews, restaurants and food trucks, coffee shop, smoothies, barber, crossfit gym, etc)



Driving Time (and distance) to Noteworthy Landmarks:

8 min (2.8 miles) to Olympic Training Center

11 min (4.3 miles) to Garden of the Gods

11 min (8.5 miles) to US Air Force Academy

13 min (6.3 miles) to the Broadmoor

14 min (6.1 miles) to Manitou Springs

19 min (10 miles) to the Pikes Peak Highway

19 min (11.3 miles) to Fort Carson