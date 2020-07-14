All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like The Parker off Pearl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
The Parker off Pearl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Parker off Pearl

1155 Marine Street · (720) 902-9674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
University Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO 80302
University Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parker off Pearl.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus. Premium finishes include; granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors as well as huge patios or balconies. The complex amenities include; a fitness center, redesigned pool with an area to grill/barbecue and a courtyard with fire pits and various outdoor games. The Parker off Pearl has tons of parking in our East and West side lots, is right next door to Alfalfas Market and is just steps to Boulder Creek & Pearl Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.50 per Applicant
Deposit: Up to 2 month's base rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parker off Pearl have any available units?
The Parker off Pearl has 6 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Parker off Pearl have?
Some of The Parker off Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parker off Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
The Parker off Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parker off Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl is pet friendly.
Does The Parker off Pearl offer parking?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl offers parking.
Does The Parker off Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parker off Pearl have a pool?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl has a pool.
Does The Parker off Pearl have accessible units?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl has accessible units.
Does The Parker off Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl has units with dishwashers.
Does The Parker off Pearl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Parker off Pearl has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Parker off Pearl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity