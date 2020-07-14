1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO 80302 University Hill
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 22
$1,795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 123 · Avail. Aug 25
$1,795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 22
$1,795
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus. Premium finishes include; granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors as well as huge patios or balconies. The complex amenities include; a fitness center, redesigned pool with an area to grill/barbecue and a courtyard with fire pits and various outdoor games. The Parker off Pearl has tons of parking in our East and West side lots, is right next door to Alfalfas Market and is just steps to Boulder Creek & Pearl Street.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)