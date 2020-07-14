Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments lobby

The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus. Premium finishes include; granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors as well as huge patios or balconies. The complex amenities include; a fitness center, redesigned pool with an area to grill/barbecue and a courtyard with fire pits and various outdoor games. The Parker off Pearl has tons of parking in our East and West side lots, is right next door to Alfalfas Market and is just steps to Boulder Creek & Pearl Street.