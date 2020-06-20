All apartments in Boulder
995 36th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

995 36th St.

995 36th Street · (720) 899-3818
Location

995 36th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 995 36th St. · Avail. Aug 12

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
995 36th St. Available 08/12/20 Single Family Home in Boulder! 3 Bed 1.5 Bath! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3818, 995-36th-st@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 12th is this newly renovated single family home is located near Foothills Pkwy and Diagonal Hwy in Boulder!

Approx. 990 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this single family home also includes a provided fridge, electric range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! You'll also have access to the community pool. There is driveway parking also included.

Rent is $2,100 per month and there is a minimum of $2,100 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement. Pets are negotiable at this property with an additional deposit of $200 per dog or $400 per cat and an additional $50/MO pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2243255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 36th St. have any available units?
995 36th St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 995 36th St. have?
Some of 995 36th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 36th St. currently offering any rent specials?
995 36th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 36th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 36th St. is pet friendly.
Does 995 36th St. offer parking?
Yes, 995 36th St. does offer parking.
Does 995 36th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 36th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 36th St. have a pool?
Yes, 995 36th St. has a pool.
Does 995 36th St. have accessible units?
No, 995 36th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 995 36th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 36th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 995 36th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 36th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
