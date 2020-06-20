Amenities
995 36th St. Available 08/12/20 Single Family Home in Boulder! 3 Bed 1.5 Bath! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3818, 995-36th-st@rent.dynasty.com
Available August 12th is this newly renovated single family home is located near Foothills Pkwy and Diagonal Hwy in Boulder!
Approx. 990 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this single family home also includes a provided fridge, electric range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer! You'll also have access to the community pool. There is driveway parking also included.
Rent is $2,100 per month and there is a minimum of $2,100 required for the security deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement. Pets are negotiable at this property with an additional deposit of $200 per dog or $400 per cat and an additional $50/MO pet rent.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/
(RLNE2243255)