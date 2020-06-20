Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool internet access sauna

830 20th Street Unit 206 Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath Boulder Condo within Walking Distance from CU - This conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom second level Boulder condo is located near the intersection of Baseline and Broadway. It's within walking distance from the University of Boulder campus, restaurants, shops, and biking distance to Chautauqua park. The location can't be beat!

The condo itself has a large living room and bedrooms, east facing windows, and plenty of closet space. Downstairs is a wonderful courtyard with access to the coin operated washer and dryers, community fitness center, sauna, recreation room, and pool. The unit comes with one reserved parking space and is available August 1st.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



Rental License: RHL-0005524

Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2204135)