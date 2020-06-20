All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 830 20th Street Unit 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
830 20th Street Unit 206
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

830 20th Street Unit 206

830 20th St · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
University Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

830 20th St, Boulder, CO 80302
University Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830 20th Street Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
830 20th Street Unit 206 Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bed, 1 bath Boulder Condo within Walking Distance from CU - This conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom second level Boulder condo is located near the intersection of Baseline and Broadway. It's within walking distance from the University of Boulder campus, restaurants, shops, and biking distance to Chautauqua park. The location can't be beat!
The condo itself has a large living room and bedrooms, east facing windows, and plenty of closet space. Downstairs is a wonderful courtyard with access to the coin operated washer and dryers, community fitness center, sauna, recreation room, and pool. The unit comes with one reserved parking space and is available August 1st.
Sorry, no pets.
Contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

Rental License: RHL-0005524
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2204135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have any available units?
830 20th Street Unit 206 has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have?
Some of 830 20th Street Unit 206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 20th Street Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
830 20th Street Unit 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 20th Street Unit 206 pet-friendly?
No, 830 20th Street Unit 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 830 20th Street Unit 206 does offer parking.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 20th Street Unit 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have a pool?
Yes, 830 20th Street Unit 206 has a pool.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 830 20th Street Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 20th Street Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 20th Street Unit 206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 20th Street Unit 206 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 830 20th Street Unit 206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity