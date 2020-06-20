All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 805 Poplar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
805 Poplar Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

805 Poplar Avenue

805 Poplar Avenue · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

805 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Forest Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 805 Poplar Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
805 Poplar Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Forest Glen Home Available August 1st! - Located at the base of the foothills in North Boulder, this gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home is not to be missed! Renovated in 2013, this property boasts solar electric and hot water systems, an open floor plan with large energy-efficient windows that let in plenty of natural light, and EnergyStar rated stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite loft includes a walk-in closet and there are three additional bedrooms in the basement. Cherrywood cabinets, recycled poplar wood flooring, and wall mounted gas fireplaces on the main level and master suite. Two decks for entertaining and lovely mountain views. Laundry room and ample storage in the basement. Two car garage and low monthly utilities. Tenant also has access to the Wonderland Hills community tennis courts and swimming pool!

Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit.

View a 3D tour of this beautiful home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Trgcoe85QPh&mls=1

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information.

Rental License: RHL-00994343
Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals

(RLNE5834923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
805 Poplar Avenue has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 805 Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 Poplar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Poplar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 Poplar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 805 Poplar Avenue has a pool.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 805 Poplar Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity