805 Poplar Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Forest Glen Home Available August 1st! - Located at the base of the foothills in North Boulder, this gorgeous 4 bed/2.5 bath home is not to be missed! Renovated in 2013, this property boasts solar electric and hot water systems, an open floor plan with large energy-efficient windows that let in plenty of natural light, and EnergyStar rated stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom suite loft includes a walk-in closet and there are three additional bedrooms in the basement. Cherrywood cabinets, recycled poplar wood flooring, and wall mounted gas fireplaces on the main level and master suite. Two decks for entertaining and lovely mountain views. Laundry room and ample storage in the basement. Two car garage and low monthly utilities. Tenant also has access to the Wonderland Hills community tennis courts and swimming pool!



Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit.



View a 3D tour of this beautiful home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Trgcoe85QPh&mls=1



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 today for more information.



Rental License: RHL-00994343

Zoning District: RL-2; up to 3 unrelated individuals



