Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

790 Walnut St. #D

790 Walnut Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

790 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 790 Walnut St. #D · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
*FULL RENOVATION*Just completed- 2 Bedroom with Office, Awesome Balcony, Fireplace and View of the Flatirons. - Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled upper level apartment. whole unit Completely renovated, Custom finishes include quartz counter tops, all new kitchen appliances, lush steel-grey carpet, 2 bed 1 bath with an office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, with floor to ceiling french doors with glass panels, Skylights and fireplace in the living room make for a cozy living area day or night. Washer/Dryer in unit.

Two car carport, Located close to the foothills. Lots of natural light. Short walk to Pearl St mall and walking/biking trails. Located minutes from the foothills.

Located nicely in the newly remodeled Canyon Center Condos, millions of dollars renewed this community to new heights, located directly west of downtown and next to the wonderful St Julien hotel, this Upper level unit offers a lovely secure living space, with a great fireplace and views from the front deck, nice floor plan, downtown and easy walking access to everything Boulder! Perfect if you want to be in the heart of things!
Heating Type: Baseboard Heat
Utilities:
Tenant pays all utilities. Flat rate of $125 for heat, water, sewer, and trash. Electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate

Non Student, No Roommates
Sorry, No Pets!

Lease dates: Available Now - 1 Year Lease

RHL-0000000 (Submitted)

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5869655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Walnut St. #D have any available units?
790 Walnut St. #D has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 790 Walnut St. #D have?
Some of 790 Walnut St. #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Walnut St. #D currently offering any rent specials?
790 Walnut St. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Walnut St. #D pet-friendly?
No, 790 Walnut St. #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D offer parking?
Yes, 790 Walnut St. #D offers parking.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 Walnut St. #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D have a pool?
No, 790 Walnut St. #D does not have a pool.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D have accessible units?
No, 790 Walnut St. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Walnut St. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Walnut St. #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Walnut St. #D does not have units with air conditioning.
