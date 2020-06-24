790 Walnut St. #D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated fireplace carpet

*FULL RENOVATION*Just completed- 2 Bedroom with Office, Awesome Balcony, Fireplace and View of the Flatirons. - Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled upper level apartment. whole unit Completely renovated, Custom finishes include quartz counter tops, all new kitchen appliances, lush steel-grey carpet, 2 bed 1 bath with an office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, with floor to ceiling french doors with glass panels, Skylights and fireplace in the living room make for a cozy living area day or night. Washer/Dryer in unit.



Two car carport, Located close to the foothills. Lots of natural light. Short walk to Pearl St mall and walking/biking trails. Located minutes from the foothills.



Located nicely in the newly remodeled Canyon Center Condos, millions of dollars renewed this community to new heights, located directly west of downtown and next to the wonderful St Julien hotel, this Upper level unit offers a lovely secure living space, with a great fireplace and views from the front deck, nice floor plan, downtown and easy walking access to everything Boulder! Perfect if you want to be in the heart of things!

Heating Type: Baseboard Heat

Utilities:

Tenant pays all utilities. Flat rate of $125 for heat, water, sewer, and trash. Electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate



Non Student, No Roommates

Sorry, No Pets!



Lease dates: Available Now - 1 Year Lease



RHL-0000000 (Submitted)



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



