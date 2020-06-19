All apartments in Boulder
716 Arapahoe Ave - C

716 Arapahoe Ave · (720) 446-6166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302
Flatirons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 13

$5,340

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Now preleasing a luxury, detached carriage house for August 2020. All new construction in 2005.

Full house with 2-story great room, huge bedrooms and closets, parking, and washer/dryer in unit. Just a 5 minute walk to Pearl Street and 10 minutes to CU Campus making it a great fit for students. Rent is $1335 per person/month. There is a separate utility and grounds fee of $50/person per month which covers landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, and trash/recycling/ compost pickup. The property is locally owned and managed by a family company. More pictures and information are available at www.flatironsrentals.com.

Occupancy Limit: This unit is zoned for 4 unrelated tenants. City of Boulder rental license RHL2015-00728.
The front house on this property is a charming historic home built in 1906 with an addition added to it in 2005. The detached carriage house was built in 2005. All units feature wood floors throughout common areas, bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. All kitchens feature granite countertops, wood cabinets, full size refrigerators, dishwashers, and either electric or gas ranges. Beautiful trim work throughout with a seamless blend between the modern and original sections of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have any available units?
716 Arapahoe Ave - C has a unit available for $5,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have?
Some of 716 Arapahoe Ave - C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Arapahoe Ave - C currently offering any rent specials?
716 Arapahoe Ave - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Arapahoe Ave - C pet-friendly?
No, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C offer parking?
Yes, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C does offer parking.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have a pool?
No, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C does not have a pool.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have accessible units?
No, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Arapahoe Ave - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 Arapahoe Ave - C has units with air conditioning.
