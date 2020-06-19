716 Arapahoe Ave - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Now preleasing a luxury, detached carriage house for August 2020. All new construction in 2005.



Full house with 2-story great room, huge bedrooms and closets, parking, and washer/dryer in unit. Just a 5 minute walk to Pearl Street and 10 minutes to CU Campus making it a great fit for students. Rent is $1335 per person/month. There is a separate utility and grounds fee of $50/person per month which covers landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, and trash/recycling/ compost pickup. The property is locally owned and managed by a family company. More pictures and information are available at www.flatironsrentals.com.



Occupancy Limit: This unit is zoned for 4 unrelated tenants. City of Boulder rental license RHL2015-00728.

The front house on this property is a charming historic home built in 1906 with an addition added to it in 2005. The detached carriage house was built in 2005. All units feature wood floors throughout common areas, bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. All kitchens feature granite countertops, wood cabinets, full size refrigerators, dishwashers, and either electric or gas ranges. Beautiful trim work throughout with a seamless blend between the modern and original sections of the home.