530 Mohawk Dr #75

Lovely and Private Two Bedroom Condo in East Boulder - Available Now! - Take a look at this private condo near Foothills and Baseline! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a dedicated office space with french doors, and a personal balcony. The spacious living room is a highlight of this unit, and includes beautifully kept hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom contains a large sliding glass door that not only lets in lots of natural light, but also provides access to a cozy balcony. Living in this community you will have access to the clubhouse with a pool and workout facility. The location is unbeatable with just a short walk to Flatirons Athletic Club, Safeway and Walgreens.



No Students

Utilities Included- Water, Sewer, Trash, and Stormwater (Rest Paid by Tenant)

Amenities - Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center

Appliances - Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Dishwasher

HOA Fees: Paid by Owner

Fireplace - Yes



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Pets Allowed



