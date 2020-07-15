All apartments in Boulder
530 Mohawk Dr #75

530 Mohawk Drive · (720) 452-1152
Location

530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
Frasier Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 530 Mohawk Dr #75 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Lovely and Private Two Bedroom Condo in East Boulder - Available Now! - Take a look at this private condo near Foothills and Baseline! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a dedicated office space with french doors, and a personal balcony. The spacious living room is a highlight of this unit, and includes beautifully kept hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom contains a large sliding glass door that not only lets in lots of natural light, but also provides access to a cozy balcony. Living in this community you will have access to the clubhouse with a pool and workout facility. The location is unbeatable with just a short walk to Flatirons Athletic Club, Safeway and Walgreens.

No Students
Pets - Not Allowed
Utilities Included- Water, Sewer, Trash, and Stormwater (Rest Paid by Tenant)
Amenities - Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center
Appliances - Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Dishwasher
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Fireplace - Yes

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have any available units?
530 Mohawk Dr #75 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have?
Some of 530 Mohawk Dr #75's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Mohawk Dr #75 currently offering any rent specials?
530 Mohawk Dr #75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Mohawk Dr #75 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 is pet friendly.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 offer parking?
No, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 does not offer parking.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have a pool?
Yes, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 has a pool.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have accessible units?
No, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 has units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Mohawk Dr #75 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 530 Mohawk Dr #75 has units with air conditioning.
