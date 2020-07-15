530 Mohawk Dr #75

Amenities
Lovely and Private Two Bedroom Condo in East Boulder - Available Now! - Take a look at this private condo near Foothills and Baseline! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a dedicated office space with french doors, and a personal balcony. The spacious living room is a highlight of this unit, and includes beautifully kept hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom contains a large sliding glass door that not only lets in lots of natural light, but also provides access to a cozy balcony. Living in this community you will have access to the clubhouse with a pool and workout facility. The location is unbeatable with just a short walk to Flatirons Athletic Club, Safeway and Walgreens.
No Students
Pets - Not Allowed
Utilities Included- Water, Sewer, Trash, and Stormwater (Rest Paid by Tenant)
Amenities - Clubhouse, Pool, Fitness Center
Appliances - Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Dishwasher
HOA Fees: Paid by Owner
Fireplace - Yes
This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5649288)