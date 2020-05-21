Amenities

5057 5th St. Available 07/01/20 Amazing townhome in North Boulder with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. - Fantastic 'Built Green' townhome with preferred east-west orientation, provides elevated & unobstructed views across the park to the east & foothills/sunset views to the west. Well cared for home features 3 bedroom suites, each on its own level & with a separate bathroom. The 9' ceilings & clever design, give a spacious yet homey feel & plenty of privacy. Brand new wood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Fully finished basement has a cozy family room with fireplace & bathroom (could also be a conforming 4th bedroom suite). Master suite has private east facing balcony, dual walk-in closets & five piece bathroom. Top floor suite has a lovely 'bump-out' for additional space & views. Two car attached garage has bonus west facing access for fast snow melt & no ice build up. Dakota Ridge is a quiet NW Boulder neighborhood with a variety of upscale homes. Proximity to amazing foothills trails, family friendly parks & community center make this a very desirable location.



Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $95 (Water/Sewer/Trash) Gas and Electric are in tenant name and not included in Flat Rate.



Lease Dates: 7/1/2020 - 6/29/2021



Non-Student

No roommates

Sorry, No Pets



RHL-00994281 (Submitted)



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE5806358)