All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 5057 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
5057 5th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5057 5th St.

5057 5th Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5057 5th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Dakota Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5057 5th St. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
5057 5th St. Available 07/01/20 Amazing townhome in North Boulder with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. - Fantastic 'Built Green' townhome with preferred east-west orientation, provides elevated & unobstructed views across the park to the east & foothills/sunset views to the west. Well cared for home features 3 bedroom suites, each on its own level & with a separate bathroom. The 9' ceilings & clever design, give a spacious yet homey feel & plenty of privacy. Brand new wood floors in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Fully finished basement has a cozy family room with fireplace & bathroom (could also be a conforming 4th bedroom suite). Master suite has private east facing balcony, dual walk-in closets & five piece bathroom. Top floor suite has a lovely 'bump-out' for additional space & views. Two car attached garage has bonus west facing access for fast snow melt & no ice build up. Dakota Ridge is a quiet NW Boulder neighborhood with a variety of upscale homes. Proximity to amazing foothills trails, family friendly parks & community center make this a very desirable location.

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $95 (Water/Sewer/Trash) Gas and Electric are in tenant name and not included in Flat Rate.

Lease Dates: 7/1/2020 - 6/29/2021

Non-Student
No roommates
Sorry, No Pets

RHL-00994281 (Submitted)

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5806358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5057 5th St. have any available units?
5057 5th St. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5057 5th St. have?
Some of 5057 5th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5057 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5057 5th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5057 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5057 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 5057 5th St. offer parking?
Yes, 5057 5th St. does offer parking.
Does 5057 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5057 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5057 5th St. have a pool?
No, 5057 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5057 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 5057 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5057 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5057 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5057 5th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5057 5th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5057 5th St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity