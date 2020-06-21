4500 Baseline Dr

Amenities
Vistoso Boulder - Convenient Summer Rental - Property Id: 296438
Open for summer rental! Gorgeous quiet top floor condo in Boulder with 9 ft vaulted ceilings! Shares no walls with any other unit. Spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom - double sink, separate shower and bath tub. 2nd bedroom with 2nd full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Granite tile counter top, stainless steel appliances. On-site athletic center and courtyard with a fountain and community grills. This secured building offers underground parking with an oversized parking spot and surface lot parking spaces for guests. Secured building, elevator, on-site fitness center. Water heater is brand new! Courtyard with fountain and grill. Great location - Within minutes of Downtown Boulder. Walk/bike to CU Boulder, RTD right out the front door, Meadows shopping center, bike path, library, etc. Utilities - water, electricity, gas, WiFi, and hoa, included in rent. Must see! Security Deposit fully refundible at Check out.
No Pets Allowed
