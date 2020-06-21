4500 Baseline Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill internet access

Vistoso Boulder - Convenient Summer Rental - Property Id: 296438



Open for summer rental! Gorgeous quiet top floor condo in Boulder with 9 ft vaulted ceilings! Shares no walls with any other unit. Spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom - double sink, separate shower and bath tub. 2nd bedroom with 2nd full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Granite tile counter top, stainless steel appliances. On-site athletic center and courtyard with a fountain and community grills. This secured building offers underground parking with an oversized parking spot and surface lot parking spaces for guests. Secured building, elevator, on-site fitness center. Water heater is brand new! Courtyard with fountain and grill. Great location - Within minutes of Downtown Boulder. Walk/bike to CU Boulder, RTD right out the front door, Meadows shopping center, bike path, library, etc. Utilities - water, electricity, gas, WiFi, and hoa, included in rent. Must see! Security Deposit fully refundible at Check out.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296438

Property Id 296438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841670)