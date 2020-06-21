All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4500 Baseline Dr

4500 Baseline Road · (303) 619-6665
Location

4500 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80303
Frasier Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Vistoso Boulder - Convenient Summer Rental - Property Id: 296438

Open for summer rental! Gorgeous quiet top floor condo in Boulder with 9 ft vaulted ceilings! Shares no walls with any other unit. Spacious master bedroom, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom - double sink, separate shower and bath tub. 2nd bedroom with 2nd full bathroom. Washer/Dryer in unit. Granite tile counter top, stainless steel appliances. On-site athletic center and courtyard with a fountain and community grills. This secured building offers underground parking with an oversized parking spot and surface lot parking spaces for guests. Secured building, elevator, on-site fitness center. Water heater is brand new! Courtyard with fountain and grill. Great location - Within minutes of Downtown Boulder. Walk/bike to CU Boulder, RTD right out the front door, Meadows shopping center, bike path, library, etc. Utilities - water, electricity, gas, WiFi, and hoa, included in rent. Must see! Security Deposit fully refundible at Check out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296438
Property Id 296438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Baseline Dr have any available units?
4500 Baseline Dr has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 Baseline Dr have?
Some of 4500 Baseline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Baseline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Baseline Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Baseline Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Baseline Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Baseline Dr does offer parking.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Baseline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr have a pool?
No, 4500 Baseline Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr have accessible units?
No, 4500 Baseline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Baseline Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Baseline Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Baseline Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
