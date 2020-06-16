All apartments in Boulder
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:45 AM

4121 Amber Street

4121 Amber Street · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4121 Amber Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Rural North Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Come tour this beautiful home located in the heart of North Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, an open floor plan, and a fully fenced in backyard. The kitchen is open to the living and dinning space with well-kept hardwood floors and many windows that allow natural light to flood in. You will love the convenience of having all your major appliances to use, including a washer and dryer in it's own laundry room. The backyard is highlight of this home and features a wood deck for outdoor dining or entertaining, along with a fully fenced in yard where you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. The location is unbeatable as you will be just minutes from countless biking and hiking trails, the shops and restaurants on Downtown Pearl Street, and CU Boulder. You want to miss out!

Pets - Yes with references and additional Pet Rent
Section 8 - Yes
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
---------
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,325, Available 6/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Amber Street have any available units?
4121 Amber Street has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4121 Amber Street have?
Some of 4121 Amber Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Amber Street currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Amber Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Amber Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Amber Street is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Amber Street offer parking?
No, 4121 Amber Street does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Amber Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 Amber Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Amber Street have a pool?
No, 4121 Amber Street does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Amber Street have accessible units?
No, 4121 Amber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Amber Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Amber Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Amber Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Amber Street does not have units with air conditioning.
