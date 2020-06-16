4121 Amber Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Come tour this beautiful home located in the heart of North Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, an open floor plan, and a fully fenced in backyard. The kitchen is open to the living and dinning space with well-kept hardwood floors and many windows that allow natural light to flood in. You will love the convenience of having all your major appliances to use, including a washer and dryer in it's own laundry room. The backyard is highlight of this home and features a wood deck for outdoor dining or entertaining, along with a fully fenced in yard where you can enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. The location is unbeatable as you will be just minutes from countless biking and hiking trails, the shops and restaurants on Downtown Pearl Street, and CU Boulder. You want to miss out!



Pets - Yes with references and additional Pet Rent

Section 8 - Yes

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher

Laundry - Washer/Dryer



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

---------

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,325, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,325, Available 6/10/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.