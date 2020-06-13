All apartments in Boulder
3360 Dartmouth Avenue
3360 Dartmouth Avenue

3360 Dartmouth Avenue · (303) 563-4105
Location

3360 Dartmouth Avenue, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3360 Dartmouth Avenue · Avail. Aug 18

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
3360 Dartmouth Avenue Available 08/18/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch Home in Martin Acres! Large Backyard! - As of now we cannot show the property in person. There is an accurate video of the property below. Please call or email for any questions.

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0umdoLXlW-g&feature=emb_logo

Exterior of home being painted before new tenants move in.

3 bed 1 bath ranch style home in a great Boulder location! Close to parks, bike paths, shopping centers, restaurants, US 36, and so much more!

Carport and driveway in the front of the house, plenty of on street parking, extra storage in carport, and large fully fenced south west facing backyard with mountain views!

Walk into this house and you are greeted with hardwood floors and an open living room/dining room. Off the dining room are new sliding glass doors that open up to the fully fenced backyard. Also off the dining roo is the fully stocked kitchen with fridge, range/oven, dishwasher, and plenty of counter/cabinet space. Down the hall from the kitchen are all 3 good size bedrooms with hardwood floors and the full bathroom.

Dogs negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry no cats.

Sorry no undergrads.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
3360 Dartmouth Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 3360 Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Dartmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
