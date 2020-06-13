Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

3360 Dartmouth Avenue Available 08/18/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Ranch Home in Martin Acres! Large Backyard! - As of now we cannot show the property in person. There is an accurate video of the property below. Please call or email for any questions.



VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0umdoLXlW-g&feature=emb_logo



Exterior of home being painted before new tenants move in.



3 bed 1 bath ranch style home in a great Boulder location! Close to parks, bike paths, shopping centers, restaurants, US 36, and so much more!



Carport and driveway in the front of the house, plenty of on street parking, extra storage in carport, and large fully fenced south west facing backyard with mountain views!



Walk into this house and you are greeted with hardwood floors and an open living room/dining room. Off the dining room are new sliding glass doors that open up to the fully fenced backyard. Also off the dining roo is the fully stocked kitchen with fridge, range/oven, dishwasher, and plenty of counter/cabinet space. Down the hall from the kitchen are all 3 good size bedrooms with hardwood floors and the full bathroom.



Dogs negotiable with extra deposit. Sorry no cats.



Sorry no undergrads.



Tenants responsible for all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



