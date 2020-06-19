All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302

3300 Bridger Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Bridger Trail, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
dogs allowed
3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO IN BOULDER! HURRY! - This lovely newly remodeled light-filled three-bedroom, two-bath condo at Remington Post is centrally located in Boulder near Whole Foods, 24-hour fitness, restaurants, buses direct to CU, easy access to Foothills Parkway and bike paths! New wood flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances and stackable washer and dryer included in the unit. There is plenty of storage and cabinet space in the kitchen, a wood-burning corner fireplace in the living room, a flat-screen TV above the mantle, great sized bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom/bath with a walk-in closet and his/hers bathroom sinks.

Additional building amenities include an indoor heated pool, sauna, workout room, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor BBQ great for large get-togethers, luxury heated underground parking space and ample storage in the garage, additional shared parking on-premises and off-street. No dogs allowed per HOA. Cats negotiable with a pet deposit.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

For a tour of this property, feel free to view the apartment here:
Exterior: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ugbph0je3sds6z0/Exterior%20%281%29.MOV?dl=0
Interior: https://www.dropbox.com/s/131m4980xzb09wl/Interior%20%281%29.mp4?dl=0

Rental License: RHL-00992617
Zoning District: RH-4; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5697391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have any available units?
3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have?
Some of 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 does offer parking.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have a pool?
Yes, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 has a pool.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
