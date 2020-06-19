Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court dogs allowed

3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO IN BOULDER! HURRY! - This lovely newly remodeled light-filled three-bedroom, two-bath condo at Remington Post is centrally located in Boulder near Whole Foods, 24-hour fitness, restaurants, buses direct to CU, easy access to Foothills Parkway and bike paths! New wood flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances and stackable washer and dryer included in the unit. There is plenty of storage and cabinet space in the kitchen, a wood-burning corner fireplace in the living room, a flat-screen TV above the mantle, great sized bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom/bath with a walk-in closet and his/hers bathroom sinks.



Additional building amenities include an indoor heated pool, sauna, workout room, tennis courts, basketball court, outdoor BBQ great for large get-togethers, luxury heated underground parking space and ample storage in the garage, additional shared parking on-premises and off-street. No dogs allowed per HOA. Cats negotiable with a pet deposit.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



For a tour of this property, feel free to view the apartment here:

Exterior: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ugbph0je3sds6z0/Exterior%20%281%29.MOV?dl=0

Interior: https://www.dropbox.com/s/131m4980xzb09wl/Interior%20%281%29.mp4?dl=0



Rental License: RHL-00992617

Zoning District: RH-4; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5697391)