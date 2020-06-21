All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3009 Madison Ave 209L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3009 Madison Ave 209L
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3009 Madison Ave 209L

3009 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3009 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
3009 Madison Ave 209L Available 08/01/20 2 BD/1.5 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo available at the Wimbledon Complex! Well-maintained unit with updated kitchen. Spacious floor plan with ample closet space in both bedrooms. Park-like setting with pool, tennis courts, volleyball, BBQ's and picnic tables. Nice ground floor location within Wimbledon for easy move-in! Close to CU, Naropa, grocery stores and Boulder Creek Path. Perfect for quiet students, grad students or young professionals.

Water, sewer, gas and trash included, all other utilities tenant responsibility.
1 reserved parking spot included.

Sorry, no pets allowed per HOA.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information!

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.

Rental License: RHL-0669007
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2738976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have any available units?
3009 Madison Ave 209L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have?
Some of 3009 Madison Ave 209L's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Madison Ave 209L currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Madison Ave 209L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Madison Ave 209L pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Madison Ave 209L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Madison Ave 209L does offer parking.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Madison Ave 209L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Madison Ave 209L has a pool.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have accessible units?
No, 3009 Madison Ave 209L does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Madison Ave 209L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Madison Ave 209L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3009 Madison Ave 209L has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College