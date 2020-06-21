Amenities
3009 Madison Ave 209L Available 08/01/20 2 BD/1.5 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo available at the Wimbledon Complex! Well-maintained unit with updated kitchen. Spacious floor plan with ample closet space in both bedrooms. Park-like setting with pool, tennis courts, volleyball, BBQ's and picnic tables. Nice ground floor location within Wimbledon for easy move-in! Close to CU, Naropa, grocery stores and Boulder Creek Path. Perfect for quiet students, grad students or young professionals.
Water, sewer, gas and trash included, all other utilities tenant responsibility.
1 reserved parking spot included.
Sorry, no pets allowed per HOA.
Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information!
IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN.
Rental License: RHL-0669007
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2738976)