Boulder, CO
2921 11th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

2921 11th Street

2921 11th Street · (303) 442-7773
Location

2921 11th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Newlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2921 11th Street · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Newlands Neighborhood; Large Yard but No Pets - Single family Craftsman home with front porch. Original hardwood is gorgeous, Living/dining room, kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage all stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile backsplash and laundry room is on main level.
Two bedrooms upstairs are of similar size, one might be slightly bigger, full bath has been beautifully updated with floor to ceiling subway tile, and modern fixtures. Carpeted bedrooms.
Basement ceiling is between 56 and 6. All carpet. Large bedroom in basement, family room, has 1/2 bath. Small workshop or storage area. Windows at ground level. Good sized back yard has automatic sprinkler system. No alley on this block so has a larger yard.
Off street parking in driveway but GARAGE NOT AVAILABLE.

NO PETS; Non Student, No Roommates

Utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $95 per month; Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 6/3/2020-5/28/2021

RHL-0400156 zoned 3 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed

(RLNE1989643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 11th Street have any available units?
2921 11th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2921 11th Street have?
Some of 2921 11th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2921 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2921 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2921 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2921 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 2921 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 11th Street have a pool?
No, 2921 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2921 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 2921 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
