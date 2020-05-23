2921 11th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Single Family Home in Newlands Neighborhood; Large Yard but No Pets - Single family Craftsman home with front porch. Original hardwood is gorgeous, Living/dining room, kitchen has tons of cabinets and storage all stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile backsplash and laundry room is on main level.

Two bedrooms upstairs are of similar size, one might be slightly bigger, full bath has been beautifully updated with floor to ceiling subway tile, and modern fixtures. Carpeted bedrooms.

Basement ceiling is between 56 and 6. All carpet. Large bedroom in basement, family room, has 1/2 bath. Small workshop or storage area. Windows at ground level. Good sized back yard has automatic sprinkler system. No alley on this block so has a larger yard.

Off street parking in driveway but GARAGE NOT AVAILABLE.



NO PETS; Non Student, No Roommates



Utilities: Water, sewer and trash included in flat rate of $95 per month; Gas and electric put in tenant name and is not included in flat rate



Lease dates 6/3/2020-5/28/2021



RHL-0400156 zoned 3 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.



Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed



(RLNE1989643)