Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2791 32nd Street

2791 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2791 32nd Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
INCREDIBLE Central Boulder Townhome - Available April 1st! - This property is an immaculately constructed townhome, located in Central Boulder. This incredible home affords approximately 2,027 square feet of gorgeous interior living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a powder room. Spectacular rooftop deck provides views of the Flatirons. Outstanding room proportions with tons of windows provide an abundance of natural light and a bright, airy feel throughout. Superb home features include third floor wet bar, Bosch washer and dryer set, fireplace in the living room, and central air conditioning. This property is situated conveniently in the Steelyards neighborhood, steps away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping, as well as major transportation lines. This property cannot be missed!

Call Fox Property Management today at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing!

Pets Negotiable with deposit.

(RLNE5588300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2791 32nd Street have any available units?
2791 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2791 32nd Street have?
Some of 2791 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2791 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2791 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2791 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2791 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2791 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2791 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 2791 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2791 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2791 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 2791 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2791 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2791 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2791 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2791 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2791 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2791 32nd Street has units with air conditioning.
