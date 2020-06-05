2791 32nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

INCREDIBLE Central Boulder Townhome - Available April 1st! - This property is an immaculately constructed townhome, located in Central Boulder. This incredible home affords approximately 2,027 square feet of gorgeous interior living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a powder room. Spectacular rooftop deck provides views of the Flatirons. Outstanding room proportions with tons of windows provide an abundance of natural light and a bright, airy feel throughout. Superb home features include third floor wet bar, Bosch washer and dryer set, fireplace in the living room, and central air conditioning. This property is situated conveniently in the Steelyards neighborhood, steps away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping, as well as major transportation lines. This property cannot be missed!



Call Fox Property Management today at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing!



Pets Negotiable with deposit.



(RLNE5588300)