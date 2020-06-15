Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2675 Table Mesa Court Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 4 BED/2.5 BATH in quiet South Boulder neighborhood - Come check out this great home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a cul-de-sac in a quiet safe neighborhood in South Boulder. You will find 3 of the bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upstairs level, followed by the kitchen, dining, living room and 1/2 bath on the ground level. In the basement you will find a family room, the fourth bedroom and a newly remodeled bathroom. This home has a lovely large backyard with plenty of room for a garden and a big back porch. Mountain views, close to hiking and biking trails, NCAR, and right across from Bear Creek Elementary School. Only a ten minute walk to the Table Mesa Shopping center, a half a block to the bus and easy access to highway 36.



Call Fox Property Management for more information and showing details. 720.583.4369

No students at this time.



Small dog negotiable.



Rental License: RHL-0108763

Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals



