Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2675 Table Mesa Court

2675 Table Mesa Court · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2675 Table Mesa Court, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2675 Table Mesa Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2675 Table Mesa Court Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 4 BED/2.5 BATH in quiet South Boulder neighborhood - Come check out this great home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a cul-de-sac in a quiet safe neighborhood in South Boulder. You will find 3 of the bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upstairs level, followed by the kitchen, dining, living room and 1/2 bath on the ground level. In the basement you will find a family room, the fourth bedroom and a newly remodeled bathroom. This home has a lovely large backyard with plenty of room for a garden and a big back porch. Mountain views, close to hiking and biking trails, NCAR, and right across from Bear Creek Elementary School. Only a ten minute walk to the Table Mesa Shopping center, a half a block to the bus and easy access to highway 36.

Call Fox Property Management for more information and showing details. 720.583.4369
No students at this time.

Small dog negotiable.

Rental License: RHL-0108763
Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4321566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have any available units?
2675 Table Mesa Court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2675 Table Mesa Court have?
Some of 2675 Table Mesa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Table Mesa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Table Mesa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Table Mesa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2675 Table Mesa Court is pet friendly.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Table Mesa Court does offer parking.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 Table Mesa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have a pool?
No, 2675 Table Mesa Court does not have a pool.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have accessible units?
No, 2675 Table Mesa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Table Mesa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2675 Table Mesa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2675 Table Mesa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
