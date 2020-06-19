All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2317 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2317 Walnut Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2317 Walnut Street

2317 Walnut Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Whittier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2317 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2317 Walnut Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2317 Walnut Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome 4B/2B off Pearl and Walnut Available 8/1! - This great house in the South Whittier neighborhood is just 1 block off Pearl St. with easy access to 29th St Mall, CU campus, bus lines, and more!
Light and bright, this sunny house features4 full-size bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinets, attached eating area, on-site laundry, and decorational fireplace.
The living room has new hardwood floors while the bedrooms are carpeted.
There are 2 bedrooms and 1 jack and jill style bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs providing plenty of privacy for residents.
2 sundeck, storage room, and reserved parking make this home a rare opportunity!

Pets negotiable w/ additional deposit.
Water/trash included in rent.

Please call Fox Property Management for more information and to see a video showing today at 720.583.4369!
For the safety of our residents and staff we will not be performing in person showings at this unit and this property is available for rent sight unseen.

Rental License: RHL-0010332
Zoning District: RH-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5778791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Walnut Street have any available units?
2317 Walnut Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2317 Walnut Street have?
Some of 2317 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Walnut Street does offer parking.
Does 2317 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 2317 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 2317 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2317 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2317 Walnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The View on 26th
1853 26th St
Boulder, CO 80302
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity