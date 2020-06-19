Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2317 Walnut Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome 4B/2B off Pearl and Walnut Available 8/1! - This great house in the South Whittier neighborhood is just 1 block off Pearl St. with easy access to 29th St Mall, CU campus, bus lines, and more!

Light and bright, this sunny house features4 full-size bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms, full-size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinets, attached eating area, on-site laundry, and decorational fireplace.

The living room has new hardwood floors while the bedrooms are carpeted.

There are 2 bedrooms and 1 jack and jill style bath upstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs providing plenty of privacy for residents.

2 sundeck, storage room, and reserved parking make this home a rare opportunity!



Pets negotiable w/ additional deposit.

Water/trash included in rent.



Please call Fox Property Management for more information and to see a video showing today at 720.583.4369!

For the safety of our residents and staff we will not be performing in person showings at this unit and this property is available for rent sight unseen.



Rental License: RHL-0010332

Zoning District: RH-2; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Cats Allowed



