2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Lease term: AUGUST 2ND – JULY 30TH



Sublease possible: YES



Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS



2110 23rd Street is part of a 5-unit property at the corner of 23rd & Spruce Streets in downtown Boulder's Whittier Neighborhood. There is a duplex on Spruce (2305 & 2307), and a 3-unit building that was added in back on 23rd Street (2110, 2120, and 2122). This central location provides easy access to the CU and Naropa campuses, as well as Pearl Street and the 29th Street Malls.



2110 23rd is the upper level of the addition in back. The large living room has lots of natural light, with an A/C unit in the wall, extra storage closets, access to a rooftop deck and a half bath. Go through the kitchen to access the three bedrooms and full bath. The first bedroom can be accessed from the living room as well. Kitchen will include a gas range/stove, fridge, and a dishwasher. All tenants at the property share a common patio area outside, and a communal laundry room. Off street parking on 23rd Street is also shared by all tenants on the property. The apartment is rented unfurnished. Any furniture and belongings in the pictures/video belong to the tenants that will be moving out.



Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Cats are allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat. ONE DOG is allowed (certain breeds restricted) with an extra $300 deposit.



Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions, or to inquire about signing a lease. Thanks!



Property Features

Dishwasher

Air conditioner

Top level unit

Cats allowed

One dog allowed

Neighborhood: Downtown Boulder

Off-street parking

Laundry: On-site