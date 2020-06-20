All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3

2305 Spruce Street · (303) 449-2649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 2

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1105 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lease term: AUGUST 2ND – JULY 30TH

Sublease possible: YES

Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS

2110 23rd Street is part of a 5-unit property at the corner of 23rd & Spruce Streets in downtown Boulder's Whittier Neighborhood. There is a duplex on Spruce (2305 & 2307), and a 3-unit building that was added in back on 23rd Street (2110, 2120, and 2122). This central location provides easy access to the CU and Naropa campuses, as well as Pearl Street and the 29th Street Malls.

2110 23rd is the upper level of the addition in back. The large living room has lots of natural light, with an A/C unit in the wall, extra storage closets, access to a rooftop deck and a half bath. Go through the kitchen to access the three bedrooms and full bath. The first bedroom can be accessed from the living room as well. Kitchen will include a gas range/stove, fridge, and a dishwasher. All tenants at the property share a common patio area outside, and a communal laundry room. Off street parking on 23rd Street is also shared by all tenants on the property. The apartment is rented unfurnished. Any furniture and belongings in the pictures/video belong to the tenants that will be moving out.

Security deposits equal one-and-a-half times the monthly rent, with at least half due at lease signing. Cats are allowed with an extra $200 deposit per cat. ONE DOG is allowed (certain breeds restricted) with an extra $300 deposit.

Due to COVID-19 we have halted all in-person showings until further notice. Please call 303-449-2649 with any questions, or to inquire about signing a lease. Thanks!

Property Features
Dishwasher
Air conditioner
Top level unit
Cats allowed
One dog allowed
Neighborhood: Downtown Boulder
Off-street parking
Laundry: On-site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have any available units?
2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have?
Some of 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 does offer parking.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have a pool?
No, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 Spruce, 2110 23rd St - 3 has units with air conditioning.
