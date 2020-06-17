Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new. Over-sized deck with amazing year round views of the Flatirons. All appliances included. Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge



Washer/Dryer. Garbage Disposal,. Elevator in building, 3rd Floor unit. No one above you. Assigned covered garage parking, Walk to Pearl Street and all that it has to offer. Next to park, and just blocks to Whole Foods.



Home is fully furnished and ready to move in!



Utilities not included.



Rent: $2100 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $2300



RHL2017-00066



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2524436)