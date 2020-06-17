Amenities
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new. Over-sized deck with amazing year round views of the Flatirons. All appliances included. Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge
Washer/Dryer. Garbage Disposal,. Elevator in building, 3rd Floor unit. No one above you. Assigned covered garage parking, Walk to Pearl Street and all that it has to offer. Next to park, and just blocks to Whole Foods.
Home is fully furnished and ready to move in!
Utilities not included.
Rent: $2100 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $2300
RHL2017-00066
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2524436)