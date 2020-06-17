All apartments in Boulder
2301 Pearl St Unit #68

2301 Pearl St · (970) 217-4500
Location

2301 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new. Over-sized deck with amazing year round views of the Flatirons. All appliances included. Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge

Washer/Dryer. Garbage Disposal,. Elevator in building, 3rd Floor unit. No one above you. Assigned covered garage parking, Walk to Pearl Street and all that it has to offer. Next to park, and just blocks to Whole Foods.

Home is fully furnished and ready to move in!

Utilities not included.

Rent: $2100 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $2300

RHL2017-00066

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2524436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have any available units?
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have?
Some of 2301 Pearl St Unit #68's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 does offer parking.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have a pool?
No, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have accessible units?
No, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Pearl St Unit #68 does not have units with air conditioning.
