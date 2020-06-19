2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage

Contact manager for availability and prices between studio and 1 bed units.



Studio apartments/full bathroom are approximately 450 sq. ft. with a full bath & full electric kitchen equipped with stove-top range, garbage disposal, upright refrigerators, and laminate-wood flooring. Through-the-wall air conditioning is provided in each apartment for summer days and baseboard heating warms the space in the winter.



One-bedroom/one-bathroom units are approximately 750 sq. ft. featuring a living room, bedroom, bathroom & full electric kitchen equipped with stove-top range, garbage disposal, upright refrigerators and laminate-wood flooring, most with private balconies and ceiling fans. The one-bedroom units are perfect for singles or couples wanting to enjoy the Boulder cohabitating life-style. Through-the-wall air conditioning is provided in each apartment for summer days and baseboard heating warms the space in the winter.



The Regal Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado Main Campus, downtown Boulder and Naropa University. The complex sits one building west of 21st Street on the south-side of Canyon Boulevard. Easy access to the Boulder Creek Path and across the street from Emma Gomez Martinez Park for quick access to outdoor amenities, as well as easy bus-stop access to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.



On-site is provided a coin-operated laundry room, as well as private, patio-style entrances and some with private balconies. Two parking lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are both separate and community metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter must verify.