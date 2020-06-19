All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed

2036 Canyon Boulevard · (906) 370-5113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Goss - Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2036 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Contact manager for availability and prices between studio and 1 bed units.

Studio apartments/full bathroom are approximately 450 sq. ft. with a full bath & full electric kitchen equipped with stove-top range, garbage disposal, upright refrigerators, and laminate-wood flooring. Through-the-wall air conditioning is provided in each apartment for summer days and baseboard heating warms the space in the winter.

One-bedroom/one-bathroom units are approximately 750 sq. ft. featuring a living room, bedroom, bathroom & full electric kitchen equipped with stove-top range, garbage disposal, upright refrigerators and laminate-wood flooring, most with private balconies and ceiling fans. The one-bedroom units are perfect for singles or couples wanting to enjoy the Boulder cohabitating life-style. Through-the-wall air conditioning is provided in each apartment for summer days and baseboard heating warms the space in the winter.

The Regal Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado Main Campus, downtown Boulder and Naropa University. The complex sits one building west of 21st Street on the south-side of Canyon Boulevard. Easy access to the Boulder Creek Path and across the street from Emma Gomez Martinez Park for quick access to outdoor amenities, as well as easy bus-stop access to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.

On-site is provided a coin-operated laundry room, as well as private, patio-style entrances and some with private balconies. Two parking lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are both separate and community metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter must verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have any available units?
2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have?
Some of 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed does offer parking.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have a pool?
No, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have accessible units?
No, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2036 Canyon Blvd. - Studio or 1 bed?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity