2019 Goss Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2019 Goss Street

2019 Goss Street · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Goss Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Goss - Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2019 Goss Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled, Turn of the Century, 2B/1B w/ basement storage in Goss Grove! - This fully remodeled 2B/1B has it all.
A private front yard with space to garden, extra storage in the basement, washer/dryer, easy access to CU. 29th St, bus lines, food, drink and more!

Enter the light-filled home through the sunroom and then into the living room and newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets. Bedrooms are opposite each other for privacy and share access to the bathroom and breakfast nook.
Access to the unfinished basement with ample storage space and the shared washer/dryer is off the back of the house near the kitchen.

The home has new hardwood floors throughout, new tile in the bathroom and stand-alone shower, and all new appliances including new furnace and hot water heater.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.
Water/trash included in price.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information and to see a video showing today!

Rental License: RHL-0008479
Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

(RLNE5772094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Goss Street have any available units?
2019 Goss Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 2019 Goss Street have?
Some of 2019 Goss Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Goss Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Goss Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Goss Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Goss Street is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Goss Street offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Goss Street does offer parking.
Does 2019 Goss Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 Goss Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Goss Street have a pool?
No, 2019 Goss Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Goss Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 Goss Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Goss Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Goss Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Goss Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Goss Street does not have units with air conditioning.
