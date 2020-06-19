Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2019 Goss Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled, Turn of the Century, 2B/1B w/ basement storage in Goss Grove! - This fully remodeled 2B/1B has it all.

A private front yard with space to garden, extra storage in the basement, washer/dryer, easy access to CU. 29th St, bus lines, food, drink and more!



Enter the light-filled home through the sunroom and then into the living room and newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets. Bedrooms are opposite each other for privacy and share access to the bathroom and breakfast nook.

Access to the unfinished basement with ample storage space and the shared washer/dryer is off the back of the house near the kitchen.



The home has new hardwood floors throughout, new tile in the bathroom and stand-alone shower, and all new appliances including new furnace and hot water heater.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

Water/trash included in price.



Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information and to see a video showing today!



Rental License: RHL-0008479

Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



(RLNE5772094)