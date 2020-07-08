1935 Pine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be



Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.be



New Washer/dryer going in soon. Not in video.



Beautifully updated home in the heart of Boulder. This 1920s build is filled with all of the luxuries for modern living while still keeping its historic charm.



Fully fenced yard & South facing covered front porch with Flatiron views. Walk into this 3 bed 2 bath home and you are greeted with 9 ft ceilings, Douglas Fir hardwood floors, molding, and wood trim throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Large remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal dining room with exposed brick & built in window seat. Bright and open master bedroom & bath with skylights. Good size second/third bedrooms & updated second full bathroom. Custom built ins, laundry room, large storage shed in back of house. Work bench and lots of storage in basement. See room dimensions in last picture.



Blocks from downtown pearl street. Walk to Farmers Market, parks, Boulder Creek, hiking/biking trails, 29th street mall, Whole Foods, Google, restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Easy US 36 & Foothills Pkwy Access.



Pets negotiable with extra deposit.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of Boulders best locations



Schools:

Whittier Elementary School

Casey Middle School

Boulder High School



