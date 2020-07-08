All apartments in Boulder
1935 Pine Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

1935 Pine Street

1935 Pine Street · (303) 563-4105
Location

1935 Pine Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1935 Pine Street · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be

Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.be

New Washer/dryer going in soon. Not in video.

Beautifully updated home in the heart of Boulder. This 1920s build is filled with all of the luxuries for modern living while still keeping its historic charm.

Fully fenced yard & South facing covered front porch with Flatiron views. Walk into this 3 bed 2 bath home and you are greeted with 9 ft ceilings, Douglas Fir hardwood floors, molding, and wood trim throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Large remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. Formal dining room with exposed brick & built in window seat. Bright and open master bedroom & bath with skylights. Good size second/third bedrooms & updated second full bathroom. Custom built ins, laundry room, large storage shed in back of house. Work bench and lots of storage in basement. See room dimensions in last picture.

Blocks from downtown pearl street. Walk to Farmers Market, parks, Boulder Creek, hiking/biking trails, 29th street mall, Whole Foods, Google, restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Easy US 36 & Foothills Pkwy Access.

Pets negotiable with extra deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of Boulders best locations

Schools:
Whittier Elementary School
Casey Middle School
Boulder High School

(RLNE5875050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Pine Street have any available units?
1935 Pine Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1935 Pine Street have?
Some of 1935 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1935 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1935 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1935 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1935 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1935 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
