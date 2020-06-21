All apartments in Boulder
1850 Folsom Street

1850 Folsom Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

1850 Folsom Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 612 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Come tour this updated studio in the heart of Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, 662 square feet of livable space, and extra storage. The kitchen includes the major appliances, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry. The living area is spacious enough for both dining space and entertainment, and is complete with a full wall of windows that bring in tons of natural light. Living in this community you will have access to an indoor pool, fitness center, game room, and clubhouse. Shared laundry facilities are also available for tenant use. You will love the location of this property with its city views and easy access to plenty of shopping & restaurants, 29th Street Mall, and Pearl Street! Commuting will be a breeze as the property is minutes away from both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!

**No Students**
Pets: Allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Additional Features/Amenities: Small Storage Unit
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off Street Assigned
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 26th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

