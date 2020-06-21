1850 Folsom Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool

Come tour this updated studio in the heart of Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, 662 square feet of livable space, and extra storage. The kitchen includes the major appliances, granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinetry. The living area is spacious enough for both dining space and entertainment, and is complete with a full wall of windows that bring in tons of natural light. Living in this community you will have access to an indoor pool, fitness center, game room, and clubhouse. Shared laundry facilities are also available for tenant use. You will love the location of this property with its city views and easy access to plenty of shopping & restaurants, 29th Street Mall, and Pearl Street! Commuting will be a breeze as the property is minutes away from both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!



**No Students**

Pets: Allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Additional Features/Amenities: Small Storage Unit

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off Street Assigned

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 26th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.