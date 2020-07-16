All apartments in Boulder
1301 Canyon Blvd #210
1301 Canyon Blvd #210

1301 Canyon Boulevard · (720) 307-3776
Location

1301 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 Available 08/01/20 Prime location with views, W/D, garage parking, upgrades & more! (Canyon) - This stunning 2BR, 2BA home so much to offer! The spacious master suite features an en suite bath with shower and soaking tub, plus a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is bright and airy, and the hall bath is just outside. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts abundant counter and cabinet space. Both the master suite and dining room share an oversized balcony.

The living room has a fireplace, plantation shutters on all windows and fabulous Flatirons views.

Walk to anywhere from this prime location! Restaurants, shopping, hike/bike trails and more are just steps away.

Absolutely no pets.
Sorry, no smokers.
Boulder Rental License Number: RHL2016-00874
Zoned for maximum 4 unrelated persons

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 11th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have any available units?
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have?
Some of 1301 Canyon Blvd #210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Canyon Blvd #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 offers parking.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have a pool?
No, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 Canyon Blvd #210 does not have units with air conditioning.
