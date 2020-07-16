Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

1301 Canyon Blvd #210 Available 08/01/20 Prime location with views, W/D, garage parking, upgrades & more! (Canyon) - This stunning 2BR, 2BA home so much to offer! The spacious master suite features an en suite bath with shower and soaking tub, plus a large walk-in closet. The second bedroom is bright and airy, and the hall bath is just outside. The gourmet chef's kitchen boasts abundant counter and cabinet space. Both the master suite and dining room share an oversized balcony.



The living room has a fireplace, plantation shutters on all windows and fabulous Flatirons views.



Walk to anywhere from this prime location! Restaurants, shopping, hike/bike trails and more are just steps away.



Absolutely no pets.

Sorry, no smokers.

Boulder Rental License Number: RHL2016-00874

Zoned for maximum 4 unrelated persons



