1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

All units have ample counter-space and a breakfast bar connecting into an open concept kitchen/living room. Electric kitchens are equipped with stovetop range, refrigerator, garbage disposal and pantry closet. Layout design and HVAC systems vary from upper to lower level units as described below.



Upper-Level 1 Bedroom Units:

One-bedroom/one-bath units are ~900 sq. ft. feature private balconies and mature trees. Half the units offer views west towards the Flatirons and Boulder foothills. Expansive windows that rise from the main level living room to the open-concept bedroom loft allow natural light to flood into the space. These units also include ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning.



Lower-Level 1 Bedroom Units:

One-bedroom/one-bath units are ~900 sq. ft. feature private balconies with tree coverage or direct access to a shared yard. The basement level bedroom naturally stays cool in the summer with the help of ceiling fans and central heat evenly warms the space in the winter. Three large closets in the bedroom provide excess storage space.



The Dakota Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus and the East Research Campus on the south-west corner of 30th and Colorado. Located within walking distance to the Business and Engineering buildings and Scott Carpenter Park. Conveniently located in the heart of the City of Boulder 30th St. Corridor upgrades for safe campus travel and convenient bus-stop access, linking you to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.

On-site coin-operated laundry, indoor-corridor entrances, private balconies and shared yard spaces. Two parkings lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Ingenious floor plan layout means that all bedrooms are either top-floor or bottom-floor and living areas are in-between; therefore, no living noises with shared bedroom walls. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are individually metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter to verify.