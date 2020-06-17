All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo.
Boulder, CO
1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo
1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo

1121 30th Street · (906) 370-5113
Boulder
1121 30th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
bike storage
All units have ample counter-space and a breakfast bar connecting into an open concept kitchen/living room. Electric kitchens are equipped with stovetop range, refrigerator, garbage disposal and pantry closet. Layout design and HVAC systems vary from upper to lower level units as described below.

Upper-Level 1 Bedroom Units:
One-bedroom/one-bath units are ~900 sq. ft. feature private balconies and mature trees. Half the units offer views west towards the Flatirons and Boulder foothills. Expansive windows that rise from the main level living room to the open-concept bedroom loft allow natural light to flood into the space. These units also include ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning.

Lower-Level 1 Bedroom Units:
One-bedroom/one-bath units are ~900 sq. ft. feature private balconies with tree coverage or direct access to a shared yard. The basement level bedroom naturally stays cool in the summer with the help of ceiling fans and central heat evenly warms the space in the winter. Three large closets in the bedroom provide excess storage space.

The Dakota Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus and the East Research Campus on the south-west corner of 30th and Colorado. Located within walking distance to the Business and Engineering buildings and Scott Carpenter Park. Conveniently located in the heart of the City of Boulder 30th St. Corridor upgrades for safe campus travel and convenient bus-stop access, linking you to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.
On-site coin-operated laundry, indoor-corridor entrances, private balconies and shared yard spaces. Two parkings lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Ingenious floor plan layout means that all bedrooms are either top-floor or bottom-floor and living areas are in-between; therefore, no living noises with shared bedroom walls. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are individually metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter to verify.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have any available units?
1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have?
Some of 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo currently offering any rent specials?
1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo pet-friendly?
No, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo offer parking?
Yes, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo does offer parking.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have a pool?
No, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo does not have a pool.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have accessible units?
No, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 30th St. - D: 1 Condo has units with air conditioning.
