Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub internet access

Welcome to Oak Ridge Apartments, a contemporary Aurora community that has all the elements you can expect in a great home. Oak Ridge Apartments presents newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances and light wood cabinetry, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies to take in the beauty of Colorado. Just steps from your front door, you’ll discover an array of amenities and conveniences at Oak Ridge Apartments. You can escape the summer heat and take a dip in one of our two resort-style swimming pools, call a few friends or join your neighbors for a challenging game at the basketball courts, or enjoy a walk around the park-like setting of your Oak Ridge Apartments community.