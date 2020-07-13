All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like Oak Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
Oak Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Oak Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
704 S Chambers Rd · (720) 370-5757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit O203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit O308 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit V304 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit X306 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit X304 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit W304 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 875 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to Oak Ridge Apartments, a contemporary Aurora community that has all the elements you can expect in a great home. Oak Ridge Apartments presents newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature spacious living rooms with designated dining areas, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances and light wood cabinetry, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies to take in the beauty of Colorado. Just steps from your front door, you’ll discover an array of amenities and conveniences at Oak Ridge Apartments. You can escape the summer heat and take a dip in one of our two resort-style swimming pools, call a few friends or join your neighbors for a challenging game at the basketball courts, or enjoy a walk around the park-like setting of your Oak Ridge Apartments community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee:$100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Off street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Ridge have any available units?
Oak Ridge has 18 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Ridge have?
Some of Oak Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Oak Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Oak Ridge offers parking.
Does Oak Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Oak Ridge has a pool.
Does Oak Ridge have accessible units?
No, Oak Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Oak Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St
Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity