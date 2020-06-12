All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
LP1 Research - #85.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
LP1 Research - #85
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

LP1 Research - #85

6542 South Queensburg Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6542 South Queensburg Court, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Blue Apple: Gorgeous! Cul-de-sac! 3 bed +2 lofts! - We just love this floor plan!
The main floor features a study off of the entryway. The eat-in kitchen has a large island, inlaid sink, a double oven, and gas stove. It also has stainless steel appliances! The main floor laundry room location makes this household chore easy! Upstairs you will love the huge master with amazing bathroom. There is also a small loft on the upstairs landing, in addition to a huge loft.

The builder really splurged on the secondary bedrooms as well! You will enjoy the walk in closets, spacious layout, and private baths. To round it out, the home has a lovely view of Aurora Reservoir! We can't wait to show you this lovely house! See more at http://www.BlueAppleHouses.com

Max of one pet of 25 lbs please.

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application and $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened. See application for details.

(RLNE3312385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LP1 Research - #85 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #85 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #85 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #85's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #85 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #85 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #85 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #85 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #85 offer parking?
No, LP1 Research - #85 does not offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #85 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #85 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #85 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #85 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #85 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #85 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #85 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #85 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo ParkCenter PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate OverlookHighline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical CollegeUniversity of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College