LP1 Research - #85.

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Blue Apple: Gorgeous! Cul-de-sac! 3 bed +2 lofts! - We just love this floor plan!

The main floor features a study off of the entryway. The eat-in kitchen has a large island, inlaid sink, a double oven, and gas stove. It also has stainless steel appliances! The main floor laundry room location makes this household chore easy! Upstairs you will love the huge master with amazing bathroom. There is also a small loft on the upstairs landing, in addition to a huge loft.



The builder really splurged on the secondary bedrooms as well! You will enjoy the walk in closets, spacious layout, and private baths. To round it out, the home has a lovely view of Aurora Reservoir! We can't wait to show you this lovely house! See more at http://www.BlueAppleHouses.com



Max of one pet of 25 lbs please.



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application and $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened. See application for details.



(RLNE3312385)