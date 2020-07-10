/
apartments with washer dryer
90 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with washer-dryer
20 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,398
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
7 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
6 Units Available
Belle Creek
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.
1 Unit Available
13365 Oneida Street
13365 Oneida Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Thornton will welcome you with 600 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal, granite countertops,
Contact for Availability
10017 Idalia St.
10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd.
1 Unit Available
10433 Victor St
10433 Victor Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2629 sqft
Large single family 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, an upstairs den and an unfinished basement. This home is in the desirable Potomac Farms neighborhood and is assigned to Turnberry elementary.
1 Unit Available
4422 Cottonwood Lakes Blvd
4422 Cottonwood Lakes Boulevard, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2290 sqft
Spacious Home in Thornton area - Property Id: 135585 Lawn Maintenance Included!! Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths with finished basement in a great neighborhood. Finished basement comes with a bathroom which can be used as a 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
54 Units Available
Gateway
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1314 sqft
This charming community offers ample on-site amenities, including a resident lounge, fitness space and green space. Apartments offer several floor plan options, designer finishes and storage. Near I-70 and DIA.
6 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
43 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
33 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
6 Units Available
South Thornton
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
31 Units Available
Montbello
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,287
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,127
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
32 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,184
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
34 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,285
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
21 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
22 Units Available
Gateway
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
