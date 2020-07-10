161 Apartments for rent in Littleton, CO with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
43 Units Available
Centennial
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,377
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1293 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
South Littleton
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
57 Units Available
Westridge
HiLine at Littleton Commons
8300 Erickson Blvd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1243 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with granite countertops and glass subway backsplash. Pool with water features and poolside cabanas. Landscaped dog park and pet wash. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
9 Units Available
Centennial
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
122 Units Available
South Littleton
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Ketring Park
661 W. Caley Ave - 1
661 W Caley Ave, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Remodeled Home in Meadowbrook Valley - Must see newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home in this great Littleton Neighborhood! Featuring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms with central heat and air.

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5873 S Prince St #213
5873 South Prince Street, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
842 sqft
This is a just updated, light and open, 2/bedroom 1/bathroom condo right in down town Littleton! This is a charming complex that has a cute courtyard with flowers and a community grill. The unit is a corner unit on the second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
South Littleton
2878 West Long Circle
2878 West Long Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in South Park will welcome you with 1,032 square feet of living space! Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sterne Park
6213 South Prescott Street
6213 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
800 sqft
Come tour this updated 3plex unit in Littleton! This property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 800 square feet of livable space. New carpet and vinyl has been added throughout this home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Progress Park
5448 S Foresthill St
5448 South Foresthill Street, Littleton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1150 sqft
Available 07/12/20 Walking distance from Downtown Littleton ! - Property Id: 305043 Exclusive & updated rental of this 2 bedroom, 1 Den/office & 2 bath home! Must See & view this beautiful home! Since the home is on a corner lot there are 2

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sterne Park
5793 South Prescott Street
5793 South Prescott Street, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Old Town Littleton will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space! This home also offers a bonus room in the basement.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Centennial
2767 W Riverwalk Cir
2767 West Riverwalk Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
2+ BD 2 BA Townhome - Walk to Downtown Littleton! - Property Id: 213356 2767 W. Riverwalk Cir, Unit I - Canterbury At Riverwalk - Beautiful 1380 + square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Ketring Park
5958 S Lakeview St
5958 South Lakeview Street, Littleton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2300 sqft
**TOTALLY RENOVATED** Large beautiful living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and double sliding doors to a great patio for entertaining.

July 2020 Littleton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Littleton Rent Report. Littleton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Littleton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Littleton rents declined slightly over the past month

Littleton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Littleton stand at $1,492 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,888 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Littleton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Littleton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Littleton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Littleton, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Littleton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Littleton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,888 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Littleton fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Littleton than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Littleton is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

