Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:43 AM

995 Dearborn St

995 Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

995 Dearborn Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Chambers Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
See the full walkthrough video at: https://youtu.be/S3OaOxA5OTk Quiet residential neighborhood just 5 min drive University of Colorado Medical Center / Buckley. Automatic watering system w/ weekly maintained yard service included. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors & carpet throughout the home. 4 private bedrooms. The master suite is upstairs, w/ plenty of privacy, w/ 3 side by side closets, 2 linen closets, remodeled bathroom. Main floor, there is an eat-in kitchen with solid wood floors which continue into the dining area. Newer stainless appliances, + breakfast bar! The kitchen flows into the family room which hosts 18-foot tall ceilings & a fireplace. A formal Living room & 2nd bedroom are at the front of the house with a full newly remodeled bathroom & the laundry area. Front loading washer/dryer included. Unfinished basement great for storage + 2 car attached garage & fenced yard. Sorry, NO PETS or SECTION 8. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING VISIT: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Dearborn St have any available units?
995 Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Dearborn St have?
Some of 995 Dearborn St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
995 Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Dearborn St pet-friendly?
No, 995 Dearborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 995 Dearborn St offer parking?
Yes, 995 Dearborn St offers parking.
Does 995 Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 995 Dearborn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 995 Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 995 Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 995 Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
