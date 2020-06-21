995 Dearborn St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

See the full walkthrough video at: https://youtu.be/S3OaOxA5OTk Quiet residential neighborhood just 5 min drive University of Colorado Medical Center / Buckley. Automatic watering system w/ weekly maintained yard service included. Enjoy beautiful hardwood floors & carpet throughout the home. 4 private bedrooms. The master suite is upstairs, w/ plenty of privacy, w/ 3 side by side closets, 2 linen closets, remodeled bathroom. Main floor, there is an eat-in kitchen with solid wood floors which continue into the dining area. Newer stainless appliances, + breakfast bar! The kitchen flows into the family room which hosts 18-foot tall ceilings & a fireplace. A formal Living room & 2nd bedroom are at the front of the house with a full newly remodeled bathroom & the laundry area. Front loading washer/dryer included. Unfinished basement great for storage + 2 car attached garage & fenced yard. Sorry, NO PETS or SECTION 8. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING VISIT: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery