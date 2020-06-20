99 Molaine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 business center gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the energetic Highline Villages neighborhood in Aurora. It has access to public transportation, a fitness center, and a business center.



The well-lit and cozy interior features hardwood throughout the home, tile bathroom floors, carpet for the bedrooms, a beautiful fireplace, and is unfurnished. A lovely kitchen equipped with polished hardwood countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A medicine cabinet, vanity sink cabinets, and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer, along with a trash compactor. Ceiling fans, centralized A/C, electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a balcony, patio, and deck in a fenced backyard for some much needed fresh air and outdoor dining.



It comes with a 2-car garage and a driveway with 4 parking spots.

Up to 2-3 pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping. Now accepting section 8 applicants!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Highline Park & Ballfields, Expo Park, Del Mar Park, and McMullen Park.



(RLNE5661708)