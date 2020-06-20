All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

99 Molaine Street

99 Moline Court · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Moline Court, Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Villages

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Classic, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the energetic Highline Villages neighborhood in Aurora. It has access to public transportation, a fitness center, and a business center.

The well-lit and cozy interior features hardwood throughout the home, tile bathroom floors, carpet for the bedrooms, a beautiful fireplace, and is unfurnished. A lovely kitchen equipped with polished hardwood countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. A medicine cabinet, vanity sink cabinets, and shower/tub combo furnished its bathrooms. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer, along with a trash compactor. Ceiling fans, centralized A/C, electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a balcony, patio, and deck in a fenced backyard for some much needed fresh air and outdoor dining.

Additional Details:
It comes with a 2-car garage and a driveway with 4 parking spots.
Up to 2-3 pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the trash, sewage, and landscaping. Now accepting section 8 applicants!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Highline Park & Ballfields, Expo Park, Del Mar Park, and McMullen Park.

(RLNE5661708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Molaine Street have any available units?
99 Molaine Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Molaine Street have?
Some of 99 Molaine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Molaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 Molaine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Molaine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Molaine Street is pet friendly.
Does 99 Molaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 Molaine Street does offer parking.
Does 99 Molaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Molaine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Molaine Street have a pool?
No, 99 Molaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 Molaine Street have accessible units?
No, 99 Molaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Molaine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Molaine Street has units with dishwashers.
