976 S Rifle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Highly desirable cul-de-sac location. Rare floorplan with 2 main floor bedrooms, 3/4 bath, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace. Upper level has a huge loft with built-in shelves that can serve as a study, huge master suite that includes a private full bath, walk-in closet, sitting area. Most homes in Tollgate Village have expensive electric baseboard heat, but this unique setup offers BOTH Electric BB AND gas forced air furnace, as well as central air conditioning. All mechanicals (HVAC) are newer and high quality. Finished basement offers a rec room/bonus room, and unfinished storage, laundry, mechanical area. Radon system already in place!