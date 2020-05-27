All apartments in Aurora
976 S Rifle St
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:49 AM

976 S Rifle St

976 South Rifle Street · No Longer Available
Location

976 South Rifle Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Highly desirable cul-de-sac location. Rare floorplan with 2 main floor bedrooms, 3/4 bath, spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace. Upper level has a huge loft with built-in shelves that can serve as a study, huge master suite that includes a private full bath, walk-in closet, sitting area. Most homes in Tollgate Village have expensive electric baseboard heat, but this unique setup offers BOTH Electric BB AND gas forced air furnace, as well as central air conditioning. All mechanicals (HVAC) are newer and high quality. Finished basement offers a rec room/bonus room, and unfinished storage, laundry, mechanical area. Radon system already in place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 S Rifle St have any available units?
976 S Rifle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 S Rifle St have?
Some of 976 S Rifle St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 S Rifle St currently offering any rent specials?
976 S Rifle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 S Rifle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 S Rifle St is pet friendly.
Does 976 S Rifle St offer parking?
Yes, 976 S Rifle St offers parking.
Does 976 S Rifle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 S Rifle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 S Rifle St have a pool?
No, 976 S Rifle St does not have a pool.
Does 976 S Rifle St have accessible units?
No, 976 S Rifle St does not have accessible units.
Does 976 S Rifle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 S Rifle St has units with dishwashers.

