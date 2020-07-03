9121 E 14th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1a47dc0a4 ---- Top floor unit Ample storage space Large windows Large bedroom closet 1 Block from Boston K-8 School Short walk to Lowry Park $45 Application fee Tenant pays gas & electric $750 Security deposit No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar 1 bedroom unit - Exact finishes, colors, & layout may differ - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300