909 South Dawson Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

909 South Dawson Way

909 S Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Location

909 S Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/71eb256037 ----
This cozy 733 sq. ft. apartment is a well maintained community and easy access to shopping, transportation, I-225, DIA, Downtown Denver, Etc. .The property is completely updated with a charming bright and clean ambiance. Recently fully renovated this unit feels fresh and comfortable, with great lighting throughout.

Rental includes off street parking, storage space, community pool and clubhouse. Rental price includes water, trash, and sewer. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas and any extras like cable/internet. Dog friendly; firm on 1 dog only. No Cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

A/C
Community Clubhouse
Community Pool
Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
