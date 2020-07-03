909 South Dawson Way

Amenities

This cozy 733 sq. ft. apartment is a well maintained community and easy access to shopping, transportation, I-225, DIA, Downtown Denver, Etc. .The property is completely updated with a charming bright and clean ambiance. Recently fully renovated this unit feels fresh and comfortable, with great lighting throughout.



Rental includes off street parking, storage space, community pool and clubhouse. Rental price includes water, trash, and sewer. Tenant responsible for electricity, gas and any extras like cable/internet. Dog friendly; firm on 1 dog only. No Cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

