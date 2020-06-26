Amenities

903 Havana Street Available 08/06/19 Adorable Remodeled Three Bedroom Ranch In Aurora - When you walk in the front door of this charming ranch home, you'll find a spacious and bright living room/dining room space with hardwood floors throughout. The living room connects to the kitchen which has a breakfast bar and boasts granite counter-tops, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and range. Off of the kitchen is an inlet with a stacked washer/dryer and a door leading to the backyard and the third bedroom. The backyard is absolutely incredible and is fully fenced with lots of shade and has a parking pad as well as a one car garage with access off the alley.

Back inside the home off the living room is the two other bedrooms, both of which have hardwood floors and newer paint. The remodeled bathroom is off the hall as well and has tile floors and a tiled shower.

Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A dog might be considered with deposit. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Aurora, with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and transportation!



No Cats Allowed



