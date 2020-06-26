All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 903 Havana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
903 Havana Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

903 Havana Street

903 Havana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

903 Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
903 Havana Street Available 08/06/19 Adorable Remodeled Three Bedroom Ranch In Aurora - When you walk in the front door of this charming ranch home, you'll find a spacious and bright living room/dining room space with hardwood floors throughout. The living room connects to the kitchen which has a breakfast bar and boasts granite counter-tops, tile back-splash and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and range. Off of the kitchen is an inlet with a stacked washer/dryer and a door leading to the backyard and the third bedroom. The backyard is absolutely incredible and is fully fenced with lots of shade and has a parking pad as well as a one car garage with access off the alley.
Back inside the home off the living room is the two other bedrooms, both of which have hardwood floors and newer paint. The remodeled bathroom is off the hall as well and has tile floors and a tiled shower.
Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. A dog might be considered with deposit. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Aurora, with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and transportation!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3446193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Havana Street have any available units?
903 Havana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Havana Street have?
Some of 903 Havana Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Havana Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 Havana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Havana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Havana Street is pet friendly.
Does 903 Havana Street offer parking?
Yes, 903 Havana Street offers parking.
Does 903 Havana Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Havana Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Havana Street have a pool?
No, 903 Havana Street does not have a pool.
Does 903 Havana Street have accessible units?
No, 903 Havana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Havana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Havana Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College