890 Kingston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

WAIT, this is what you are looking for!!

What a gorgeous home this is!! The home has been remodeled from just about every angle with paint, new windows, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, and much more. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Includes a washer and dryer. This home has a spacious lot with endless possibilities. Credit score of 625 to apply. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom close to Anschutz Medical Campus. Just minutes from the RTD light rail. Large back yard. Covered back patio. Back deck,

A home this nice is hard to find at this price call Don 303-840-4748 for a showing today.

