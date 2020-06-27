All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 8 2019 at 5:06 PM

890 Kingston Street

890 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

890 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
WAIT, this is what you are looking for!!
What a gorgeous home this is!! The home has been remodeled from just about every angle with paint, new windows, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen, and much more. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Includes a washer and dryer. This home has a spacious lot with endless possibilities. Credit score of 625 to apply. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom close to Anschutz Medical Campus. Just minutes from the RTD light rail. Large back yard. Covered back patio. Back deck,
A home this nice is hard to find at this price call Don 303-840-4748 for a showing today.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 Kingston Street have any available units?
890 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 890 Kingston Street have?
Some of 890 Kingston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
890 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 890 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 890 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 890 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 890 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 Kingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 890 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 890 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 890 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
