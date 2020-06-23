Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Awesome 2 bed, 1 bath, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights! Garage! Ready to call home! - Our latest condo is ready to call home.

Located at 882 S Uravan Ct Unit C, Denver, CO 80017 in the Tollgate Overlook community. We are just a few blocks away from Mountain View Park, 2 miles from Buckley Air Force Base, 3 miles to the Town Center Aurora Mall.



This awesome condo offers:



Top floor private entrance,

Fresh paint, New Carpet

2 bedrooms, both with well lit walk in closets,

1 bathroom with new surround and private entrance from master bedroom,

Vaulted ceilings,

2 new skylights,

Wood burning fireplace,

Washer and Dryer included,

Dishwasher, Range, Fridge,

Air Conditioning

Private Furnace,

Private water heater,

Garage w/ automatic opener,

Private Entrance,

Close to public transportation,

Backs to shared yard.



Deposit: $1,195

Rent: $1,195

Utilities: $60 flat fee



READY FOR MOVE IN! What we look for from our applicants: 1. Verification of gross income. Minimum of $3600 per month. No Felonies please 3. No Evictions please 4. Photo Id's required 5. Completed application

***We are not accepting Section 8 Housing Assistance at this time***

***Sorry no pets at this time***



Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.



All interested candidates should text or call me and mention 882 Uravan in your response. Serious inquiries only please. If you are not interested in moving in within the next two weeks this one will be gone by then. Thanks for your interest!



Erika Ojeda

303-944-3398

erika.ojeda@realatlas.com



No Pets Allowed



