Aurora, CO
882 S Uravan Ct Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

882 S Uravan Ct Unit C

882 South Uravan Street · No Longer Available
Location

882 South Uravan Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Awesome 2 bed, 1 bath, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights! Garage! Ready to call home! - Our latest condo is ready to call home.
Located at 882 S Uravan Ct Unit C, Denver, CO 80017 in the Tollgate Overlook community. We are just a few blocks away from Mountain View Park, 2 miles from Buckley Air Force Base, 3 miles to the Town Center Aurora Mall.

This awesome condo offers:

Top floor private entrance,
Fresh paint, New Carpet
2 bedrooms, both with well lit walk in closets,
1 bathroom with new surround and private entrance from master bedroom,
Vaulted ceilings,
2 new skylights,
Wood burning fireplace,
Washer and Dryer included,
Dishwasher, Range, Fridge,
Air Conditioning
Private Furnace,
Private water heater,
Garage w/ automatic opener,
Private Entrance,
Close to public transportation,
Backs to shared yard.

Deposit: $1,195
Rent: $1,195
Utilities: $60 flat fee

READY FOR MOVE IN! What we look for from our applicants: 1. Verification of gross income. Minimum of $3600 per month. No Felonies please 3. No Evictions please 4. Photo Id's required 5. Completed application
***We are not accepting Section 8 Housing Assistance at this time***
***Sorry no pets at this time***

Applications are $35 per adult and are processed within 1-2 business days.

All interested candidates should text or call me and mention 882 Uravan in your response. Serious inquiries only please. If you are not interested in moving in within the next two weeks this one will be gone by then. Thanks for your interest!

Erika Ojeda
303-944-3398
erika.ojeda@realatlas.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4635695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

