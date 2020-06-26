872 Uvalda St

Amenities

Welcome home to this stunningly remodeled 3bed/2bath ranch style home located in flourishing Hoffman Heights! 2 bedrooms are available out of 3 total rooms with a maximum occupancy limit of 3 people. Rent is $750 per person not including utilities. New paint and flooring throughout the home. New kitchen with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full washer and dryer. Enjoy warm, cozy nights next to the wood burning fireplace in the den. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled including new light fixtures and flooring. Plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near Anschutz Medical Campus, the light rail, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-225.



Current tenant has a cat however NO additional pets are permitted. Sorry!

