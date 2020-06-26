All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

872 Uvalda St

872 Uvalda Street · No Longer Available
Location

872 Uvalda Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Roommates Needed in Newly Renovated House - Property Id: 125837

Welcome home to this stunningly remodeled 3bed/2bath ranch style home located in flourishing Hoffman Heights! 2 bedrooms are available out of 3 total rooms with a maximum occupancy limit of 3 people. Rent is $750 per person not including utilities. New paint and flooring throughout the home. New kitchen with tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full washer and dryer. Enjoy warm, cozy nights next to the wood burning fireplace in the den. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled including new light fixtures and flooring. Plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near Anschutz Medical Campus, the light rail, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to I-225.

Current tenant has a cat however NO additional pets are permitted. Sorry!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125837
Property Id 125837

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Uvalda St have any available units?
872 Uvalda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Uvalda St have?
Some of 872 Uvalda St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Uvalda St currently offering any rent specials?
872 Uvalda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Uvalda St pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Uvalda St is pet friendly.
Does 872 Uvalda St offer parking?
No, 872 Uvalda St does not offer parking.
Does 872 Uvalda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 872 Uvalda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Uvalda St have a pool?
No, 872 Uvalda St does not have a pool.
Does 872 Uvalda St have accessible units?
No, 872 Uvalda St does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Uvalda St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 872 Uvalda St has units with dishwashers.
