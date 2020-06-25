All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
810 S. Nome St.
810 S. Nome St.

810 South Nome Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath in AURORA!!!! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home has PLENTY of room for entertaining, playing or would even be a perfect fit for roommates! Granite counters throughout, newer appliances and carpet make this a very cozy home. Washer/Dryer Included in the HUGE finished basement. Attached extended garage and great backyard to finish it all off! Conveniently located right off of Mississippi and I-225 makes for an extremely easy commute to DTC, Downtown, DIA and even better if you work at the hospital! This one won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 S. Nome St. have any available units?
810 S. Nome St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 S. Nome St. have?
Some of 810 S. Nome St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 S. Nome St. currently offering any rent specials?
810 S. Nome St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 S. Nome St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 S. Nome St. is pet friendly.
Does 810 S. Nome St. offer parking?
Yes, 810 S. Nome St. offers parking.
Does 810 S. Nome St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 S. Nome St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 S. Nome St. have a pool?
No, 810 S. Nome St. does not have a pool.
Does 810 S. Nome St. have accessible units?
No, 810 S. Nome St. does not have accessible units.
Does 810 S. Nome St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 S. Nome St. does not have units with dishwashers.
