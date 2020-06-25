810 S. Nome St.

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath in AURORA!!!! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home has PLENTY of room for entertaining, playing or would even be a perfect fit for roommates! Granite counters throughout, newer appliances and carpet make this a very cozy home. Washer/Dryer Included in the HUGE finished basement. Attached extended garage and great backyard to finish it all off! Conveniently located right off of Mississippi and I-225 makes for an extremely easy commute to DTC, Downtown, DIA and even better if you work at the hospital! This one won't last long!!!



